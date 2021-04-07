After the enormous repercussion that the presence of Matías Morla at the debut of TV Nostra (America, Monday through Friday at 8:30 p.m.) where he broke the silence and pointed against Claudia Villafañe, Dalma, Gianinna and other members of Maradona’s environment, the issue focused the attention of the media.

For this reason, the lawyer was invited again to the Jorge Rial program, but this time live and not in a recorded note, to answer panelists’ questions and accusations as well.

In this context, Marina Calabró questioned it because “You talk about the treating medical body as if you had nothing to do with it and we know they were under your orbit. And they did what they could not to break the business. “

Maradona and Morla, together, months ago.

The arrival of Dr. Leopoldo Luque

“Do not affirm something that it is not. I did not select the medical body. Everything that happened with Diego was under my orbit because he was his representative and attorney-in-fact. But Luque was called by Diego after an operation in Venezuela. Bear in mind that some doctors did not want to treat Diego, “he explained.

And immediately afterwards, he told how it was that Leopoldo Luque came to Maradona’s life. “He called Luque once at three in the morning to come and attend to him. And Luque not only went, but fell with the son. They sympathized with Diego and it was. I started talking to Luque just a year ago, and he had been taking care of Diego for four “.

Then they pointed out that Luque had involved him in some audios that were leaked from the justice. “We are going to clarify it. Diego was fond of Luque and called him. He attended with the one he wanted,” he explained.

Cristiana Sinagra, denounced Matías Morla for his sayings on TV Nostra. TV Capture

The psychologist Carlos Díaz

Then Morla expanded his concept: “I do take care that I summoned the psychologist Carlos Díaz and would summon it again. He met Diego drinking alcohol and he died clean. They talk about drugs and he died without using. “

Even Morla added an anecdote to graph what the psychologist achieved with Diego. “We once went to the house of a businessman who paid a lot of money for a very important advertisement. At one point someone passed by with a tray of cocaine. There he said “let’s go.” When I told him how much money we lost, he said ‘I won. The drug made me lose a lot of money. ‘

Then Angela Lerena He asked him if he denied that Maradona took drugs, pills and alcohol. To which Morla replied that “The pills were given to him by a doctor. Alcohol is legal and there were no more drugs. There were people who were in the house who exchanged shirts for marijuana,” he said, detaching Diego from that situation.

They also consulted him regarding whether he had not noticed that Maradona was not in good health and that therefore the doctors were not fulfilling their task. “Yes, I saw it wrong. That’s why when I saw it wrong, instead of making a mess I said that my friend had an addiction problem And since Luque is a surgeon, I brought Carlos Díaz, who was an addiction specialist. “

However, the lawyer acknowledged that He regretted having summoned Carlos Díaz because “He did not charge a peso because he was very Maradonian. And look at the trouble he got into, now that he is in the cause.”

Regarding his relationship with Dr. Luque, Morla clarified that “Luque told me that he operated on his head. If Diego was told that another doctor was operating on him, he would not have surgery. You join me with Luque, but he said I was short. And that doesn’t make it stand out“, She complained.

compromising audios

They also reminded him of audios that were leaked in the cause in which his brother-in-law Maxi Tamargo spoke that they had alienated Maradona from his friends of a lifetime to protect Morla.

“I can’t take care of what my brother-in-law says. When he says ‘if we take him to Gianinna’s, we will lose him’ I understand that he talks about his work as a custodian. If he is going to live with his daughter, he would not work. But I have nothing to do with that, “he said.

Finally, they asked him if he had abandoned Maradona in recent times. “I didn’t leave him alone. When they had surgery on his head and he went home, I understood that he needed the family. I opened up because his daughters were there and we were going to have a tough time if I stayed there“.

DR