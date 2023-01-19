Thursday, January 19, 2023
Matías Mier, with everything: he introduced his girlfriend to his parents, after Melissa Martínez

January 19, 2023
Matías Mier and Valentina Rendón

The Uruguayan soccer player ended his marriage to Melissa Martínez at the beginning of 2022.

Photo:

Instagram: @mati.mier / valentina.rendon7

The photos account for the emotional moment. The player lives a ‘rebirth’ after his scandalous divorce.

Although matias mier He left Colombian soccer to play in the exotic Indonesian league, he had a beautiful gesture with his new girlfriend to make it clear that the relationship is serious.

The Uruguayan will be at least this year in Asian football, and it is not known if he will lead valentina rendon, his new partner, to this experience. She would expect it anyway, because Matías showed her that he values ​​her and will show her as her new love before anyone.

After separating from Melissa Martínez, an ESPN journalist, Matías Mier made it clear to his parents that he is in love with Valentina. Not surprisingly, he already presented them to him.

‘Today we are happy’

Matías Mier and Valentina Rendón

Photo:

TAKEN FROM THE INSTAGRAM OF MATÍAS MIER AND VALENTINA RENDÓN

As it became known, Mier already took Valentina to her parents’ house. They shared there before traveling to Indonesia. Even Matías’s mother, Rosa Codina, published a family photo in which the footballer’s new girlfriend appears.

In the image you can see Richard Mier and Rosa Codina, parents of Matías; of course there are Valentina and Matías; and also Joel, younger brother of the player who went through Santa Fe, Junior and DIM, in Colombia.

The thing, indicates everything, is serious.

“God is good and that is why we are happy today”, said the mother of the former Santa Fe player.

FOOTBALL

