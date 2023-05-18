Matías Mier enjoys a new air in Indonesia. The Uruguayan footballer, remembered for integrating the Junior de Barranquilla, La Equidad, Medellín and Santa Fe teams in Colombia, has been in charge of leading the present of the Bhayangkara Football Club, of the Super League of that country, with goals. However, he does not completely distance himself from Colombia.

The player, who has enjoyed his vacation time in recent weeks, maintains a relationship with the Colombian communicator Valentina Rendón. Hence, he has been interested in visiting the country these days.

The striking thing was that, beyond being seen, he shared a strong and enigmatic message that has aroused all kinds of suspicions.

Santa Fe and Melissa Martínez, her former team and her ex-partner: those pointed out by Internet users.

Matías Mier exploded: ‘Everything has a reason!’

Matias Mier and Melissa Martinez. See also This was Gareth Bale's first goal with LAFC in MLS Photo: Screenshot @Garudasiar

Through his stories on Instagram, Mier shared a strong message.

“Things happen for a reason, everything has a reason!”noted input.

Then he said: “It wasn’t the problem! The problem is inside.”

After said publication, some followers of Independiente Santa Fe reacted on social networks, as they sensed that it could be a message for the elimination of the team on Wednesday night.

Likewise, fans of the presenter Melissa Martínez, her ex-partner, have made several comments, because in recent days the Uruguayan published his first images with his new girlfriend, after separating from Martínez. And they relate her last message to her because, they say, she has never come out to clarify what happened.

