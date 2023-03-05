Matías Mier surprised with his departure from Colombian soccer, where he had already been showing his potential for several years. In Santa Fe he had high and low points, but extra-sports situations generated an echo. The club did not renew him and he decided to take a new course for his career. This, in the midst of his intricate separation from the sports presenter, Melissa Martínez.

Now, after confessing that he came from “being intoxicated”, Mier lives an idyll in Indonesia. This is confirmed by the statistics, of the the best of the last years of his career.

Mier leaves her past behind

The soccer player left Colombia, after the announcement of his separation with Melissa Martínez. Photo: Instagram: @melissamartineza / @mati.mier

In Colombia, Equidad, Medellín and Junior were the other squads in which he had notable performances, since in the insurers he had one of his highest scoring league seasons in his career, since his debut in 2009. Going back to 2020, where he scored 10 goals with insurers in 19 participations in the Colombian league.

In 2022 for the Uruguayan he left 39 league games with the cardinals, where he started 24 times and scored five goals. 2023 starts in the best way, in an exotic league, for the western world.

He arrived at Bhayangkara from Indonesia, which is currently in eighth place in the local championship with 38 points in 27 games played. Since his arrival Matías Mier has played a total of nine games, all as a starter. In addition, he arrived with a good rhythm and has also scored nine goals, being one of the most important in his team.

The Uruguayan’s most recent goal was on March 1, in a match against PSIS Semarang, where Bhayangkara won 3-2. Mier will return to action on March 6, in a duel against PSS Sleman.

