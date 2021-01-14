The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Matías Lammens, assured that the national government is making “all efforts so that the summer tourist season go to the end “and that” they cannot continue to increase the cases “of coronavirus, which is why he called for intensifying controls.

For Lammens “the number one priority is health and sanitation, we must not throw away the effort we have made during all these months”.

However, he clarified that it is also important “to keep an eye on what happens to the jobs generated by tourism and what it represents for cities.”

According to the minister, “so far it has been a good summer season, more than 5 million Argentines have traveled throughout the country and enjoyed the different towns of Argentina.”

In turn, he said that “there has been a very high level of compliance with the protocols”, but acknowledged that the State “has to reinforce the presence”.

“Our job is make controls more comprehensive in those places where these types of situations happen. We must not blame ourselves, we all have to put ourselves to work to move the country forward, “he said in statements to the Todo Noticias channel.

Regarding the nighttime restrictions that some cities implemented, Lammens said he was convinced “that they will achieve a decrease in cases”.

“We believe that if we can control these specific situations that occur in some destinations, we will go towards a reduction of cases and eventually towards a decrease,” he said.

In that sense, he attributed the increase in coronavirus cases to “the end-of-year meetings, to the relaxation that occurred after so many months of enormous effort and not with the summer season “.

“The President and I are absolutely convinced of the importance of the summer season in economic terms, and that is why we are making all these efforts so that it reaches the end“, said.

And he added: “That is why we appeal to individual responsibility and to the mayors to help us in the control, understanding that we cannot have those photos again and that they cannot continue to increase the cases, because we do not want to take measures that are more restrictive” .