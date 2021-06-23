Brand Studio for Responsible Tourism

In order to develop social tourism in the country, during the 1940s the construction of the Tourist Units Chapadmalal and Reservoir, where thousands of Argentines and Argentines enjoyed their first vacations.

After years of neglect, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Nation took on the challenge of putting them in value. During the first stage of the Works Plan, which involved an investment of $ 223 million, improvements were made in accessibility, heating, toilets, elevators, electrical installations, carpentry, painting and ceilings in hotels 1, 2 and 5 of the complex located in the municipality of General Pueyrredón (Buenos Aires) and hotels 2, 4 and 7 of the Unit located in Calamuchita (Córdoba).

In the coming months, the repairs will begin at Hotel 6 in Chapadmalal, Hotel 3 in Embalse and 36 bungalows located in the Cordoba complex. In addition, an agreement was reached with the National Ministry of Public Works to put out to tender the total restoration of hotels 4 in Chapadmalal and 1 in Embalse.

During the pandemic, the iconic complexes gave way to their founding values. In the Chapadmalal Tourist Unit, people living on the streets of the Municipality of General Pueyrredón were housed.

“The Tourist Units were built to democratize well-being and from the National Government we assume the challenge of putting them in value so that everyone can enjoy the right to rest. Because a country is, above all, its people ”, reflected the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Matías Lammens.

During the pandemic, the iconic complexes gave way to their founding values. In the Chapadmalal Tourist Unit housed people living on the streets of the Municipality of General Pueyrredón. For its part, the medical service of the Embalse Tourist Unit took over the care of COVID cases throughout the municipality.

The renovation tasks seek to improve accessibility, provide greater comfort to tourists and preserve the historical heritage of the complexes. For this reason, it is working in a coordinated manner with the National Commission of Monuments, Places and Historical Assets. In addition, the ministry is already in search of international financing to advance with the restoration and reopening of hotels that have been closed to tourism for more than 30 years. The iconic hotels began the journey to recover some of the shine and social role that they fulfilled during the ’50s,’ 60s and ’70s.