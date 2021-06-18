Matías Lammens, Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Nation, anticipated that the public could return to the stadiums of Argentina in the last quarter of this year 2021, as long as the COVID-19 contagion curve is lower, taking advantage of the advance of vaccination in the country.
“If the vaccination process continues to progress well, by the last quarter we can have some audience in the stadiums. Hopefully we can do it, I think it is an important income for the clubs. When the fans do not have the possibility to go to the field, the clubs lose a decisive income that the social quota, “explained Lammens, former president of San Lorenzo, in dialogue with” Let’s talk everything today “on Radio Metro.
“I imagine that at first it will be with a certain capacity and then returning to normality which we were used to before the arrival of this virus. I do not want to confirm it, I think that about the last quarter we can work so that there is an audience with some capacity in the stadiums, “he continued, while on the continent the Copa América is being played behind closed doors in neighboring Brazil.
With the Eurocup allowing the entry of the public, with the requirement of having a negative PCR, it will be necessary to see how Argentina is organized to authorize the income. Subscriber benefits will also need to be determined: Will those who continued to pay the fee during the pandemic be given priority? Everything will be resolved in a matter of months.
