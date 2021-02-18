The Minister of Production, Matías Kulfas, justified this Thursday the accusation made by the Ministry of Commerce to food supply companies for the shortage of products in supermarkets.

“What we do is apply the law of current regulations. No one can be offended because the law is applied, when we talk about protecting the basket on the Argentine table, “he said in dialogue with The Uncover radio.

The Ministry of Internal Commerce accused eleven large companies that supply mass consumption items on Wednesday of retaining production volumes or lack of delivery, after finding specific shortages in supermarkets and shops.

The firms Mastellone, Fargo, AGD, Danone, Molinos Cañuelas, Bunge, Molinos Río de la Plata, Unilever, P&G, Paladini and Potigian were the accused.

The minister ruled out that there is an attitude of “arrogance” of the Government with the companies and explained that so far it is only an open investigation process, with accusations, where each company will have the right to reply.

Matías Kulfas looking at the prices of meat at popular prices in a supermarket in San Juan.

But he warned that “if it is determined (the shortage) sanctions will apply, fines, or other things established by law “.

The official insisted that the investigation was carried out within “legal guidelines”, which was detected “missing in supermarket and gondolas” and that because of this, the Secretary of Commerce “inquired why these products were not in the supermarket and quickly demonstrated that it had not been supplied, not that it was stored, that product was not there and went to see what happened with manufacturers.”

The official also referred to the report of the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) on the Total Basic Basket (CBT), which registered an advance of 4.2% in January, so that a family of two adults and two minors needed income of at least $ 56,459 to stay above the poverty line.

In this sense, he pointed out that inflation is due to “internal and external due to the rise in international prices”, which led to “a speculative process.” And highlighted the “new stage of dialogue” between the Government “with all sectors of production and work” to “generate solutions.”

“We do not seek to squeeze anyone”he insisted. But he remarked: “We want there to be a supply of central products for Argentines, a strategy so that prices stop rising, that they are located around the budget parameters, that inflation converge in 29 or 30% this year and that the wages can beat inflation, this is what we are aiming for “.

