Saturday, December 24, 2022
Matías Kranevitter suffered an ankle fracture; River Plate confirmed it

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2022
in Sports
Matías Kranevitter

Photo:

Instagram: @mkranevitter5

Matías Kranevitter

The player left the field without being able to support his right foot. So was the medical part.

In the long-awaited debut of ex-soccer player Martín Demichelis as Technical Director of River Plate, the player Matías Kranevitter suffered a broken ankle a few minutes into the match against Unión La Calera from Chile.

Kranevitter received a blow to his right ankle and immediately had to be replaced by Rodrigo Aliendro.

After the offence, several people from the medical team approached the player. However, everything indicated a serious injury, so, Kranevitter went to the dressing room without being able to put his foot down.

Surgical treatment will be scheduled in the next few days.

According to the medical report that River Plate shared on its Twitter account, The 29-year-old central midfielder “suffered a fracture in his right ankle.”

In addition, they reported that “surgical treatment will be scheduled in the coming days.”

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ
Writing Trends

