Matías Kranevitter suffered an ankle fracture; River Plate confirmed it

Matías Kranevitter
Instagram: @mkranevitter5
Matías Kranevitter
The player left the field without being able to support his right foot. So was the medical part.
December 23, 2022, 03:59 A.M.
In the long-awaited debut of ex-soccer player Martín Demichelis as Technical Director of River Plate, the player Matías Kranevitter suffered a broken ankle a few minutes into the match against Unión La Calera from Chile.
Kranevitter received a blow to his right ankle and immediately had to be replaced by Rodrigo Aliendro.
After the offence, several people from the medical team approached the player. However, everything indicated a serious injury, so, Kranevitter went to the dressing room without being able to put his foot down.
(Read on: Carlos Bilardo: The Incredible Photo You’ve Waited Anxiously For 36 Years For.)
ℹ [Parte médico] In the friendly against Unión La Calera, Matías Kranevitter suffered a fractured right ankle. He will be scheduled for surgical treatment in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/zFusMTTI7W
—River Plate (@RiverPlate) December 23, 2022
Surgical treatment will be scheduled in the next few days.
According to the medical report that River Plate shared on its Twitter account, The 29-year-old central midfielder “suffered a fracture in his right ankle.”
In addition, they reported that “surgical treatment will be scheduled in the coming days.”
GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ
Writing Trends
