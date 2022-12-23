Matías Kranevitter suffered an ankle fracture; River Plate confirmed it

In the long-awaited debut of ex-soccer player Martín Demichelis as Technical Director of River Plate, the player Matías Kranevitter suffered a broken ankle a few minutes into the match against Unión La Calera from Chile.

Kranevitter received a blow to his right ankle and immediately had to be replaced by Rodrigo Aliendro.

After the offence, several people from the medical team approached the player. However, everything indicated a serious injury, so, Kranevitter went to the dressing room without being able to put his foot down.

ℹ [Parte médico] In the friendly against Unión La Calera, Matías Kranevitter suffered a fractured right ankle. He will be scheduled for surgical treatment in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/zFusMTTI7W —River Plate (@RiverPlate) December 23, 2022

Surgical treatment will be scheduled in the next few days.

According to the medical report that River Plate shared on its Twitter account, The 29-year-old central midfielder “suffered a fracture in his right ankle.”

In addition, they reported that “surgical treatment will be scheduled in the coming days.”

