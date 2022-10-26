Looking ahead to the next tournament, the royal team could suffer a couple of casualties, reducing their options in the midfield, and the fact is that the continuity of Celso Ortiz is not certain and from Argentina they report that River Plate wants to take over the services of Matías Kranevitter, for what the Argentine midfielder would be Rayados’ first casualty.
The Argentine midfielder arrived in our country in 2020, and although he only played 3 games, because at that time the tournament was suspended due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19, after those he became the undisputed owner in the next 3 tournaments.
However, the TyC Sports media assures that Kranevitter would be forcing the end of his contract to return to his native country, to wear the “Millionaire” team shirt again.
“I have more names. Especially from a central midfielder that River has been waiting for for a long time and that he would be finishing his career abroad to return to Argentine soccer. Matías Kranevitter has a contract for up to a few months with Monterrey, in River they are waiting for him, ”said the journalist Juan Cortese.
The journalist also assured that the 29-year-old player had intentions of returning since last year, but due to economic issues nothing could be specified.
“I understand that the player is expecting to end his contract in Mexico to return to Argentina. Kranevitter wants to return, if it was for him he would have returned a year ago, Mexicans are not easy when it comes to negotiating an exit because you have to put a lot of money. Now that Kranevitter has in his possession the closest possibility of leaving at the end of the year, I think he is a number in order to return to River”, he added.
Undoubtedly, the departure of the “5” from Rayados would be a hard loss, because although at first he struggled to find his best level in the team, today he has been one of the best players in the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich.
