Matías Defederico spoke about the most difficult moment he had to go through in life and said that he is still suffering from the consequences that that experience left him.

“Something that marked me a lot in my life was the separation of my parents. I started with panic attacks from a very young age, at age 15, “he revealed Defender in dialogue with Juan Etchegoyen on “Miter Live” (Monday to Friday at 5 pm on Radio Miter’s Instagram).

“I left school and football, I left everything,” he added. I couldn’t get out of my room. I spent like ten months like this until I resumed my life from one day to the next “.

“Real. I was sitting all day playing the play station and I couldn’t go out because I had a panic attack going to the bathroom – the footballer explained -. It took many years of going to the psychologist and taking medication until I gradually came out. To this day I have panic attacks, but today I can control it“.

“It was very ugly and hard. To this day it happens to me but, thank God, today I can control it, “he stressed.

Matías Defederico: “To this day I have panic attacks,” he explained. Photo Archive.

In reference to his health problem, the former partner of Cinthia Fernández and father of her three daughters said: “It made it difficult for me to do my daily routine: taking a plane, going on the road … And in football you have to live traveling!” .

“In Brazil I suffered a lot, because you had to go to all the games by plane,” he stressed.. I had a pretty fierce time, and maybe it’s something that people don’t know. I couldn’t handle it when I was a kid. “

“It is really very ugly and, surely, the people to whom it happens must know what one feels”, finished Matías Defederico about his health problem.

