The 19-year-old Uruguayan center forward is being related to the rojiblanco team by the newspaper L’Equipe. He would arrive for a figure close to 10 million euros and would be the 26th of that nationality in the history of the club.
Matías Arezo is one of the young prospects of the Uruguayan country. Without having celebrated two decades of life, he already has 37 goals and 14 assists in 91 games, of which 16 goals and five assists in 29 appearances were in the previous year. He debuted at 16 years, 7 months and 22 days, scoring his first goal against Juventud de las Piedras less than a month later.
He also knows what it is to score in the lower categories of the national team, with one goal in six clashes with the sub23 and 11 in 26 with the sub17, leaving him with a new call and debut with the absolute. He is a footballer followed by big clubs like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Inter, according to Sports worldbut the French media ensures that it will be Atlético de Madrid who takes the cat to the water.
Matías Arezo has a contract until December of this year with River Plate in Montevideo and his value will rise if he continues to progress at the rate he is doing. Transfermarkt valued it at 7 million in September and maintained that figure in January. L’Equipe speaks of a close agreement for about 10, which is close to what is expected.
The rojiblanco team currently has Luis Suárez, with a contract until the summer and with doubts as to whether he will renew; Ángel Correa, renewed weeks ago until 2026; and Matheus Cunha, bought in August for 26 million and linked until that same year. In addition, it will be necessary to see what happens with the future of Álvaro Morata, currently on loan with a purchase option (35M) to Juventus.
If the move materializes, Atlético de Madrid would continue to show that they have a good eye on the Latin American soccer market, especially seeing the precedent of central defender José María Giménez, signed for a million euros from Danubio when he was 18 years old.
