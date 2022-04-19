Matias Almeyda is the most loved and requested coach by the Chivas fans. Despite his poor results with his now former San José Earthquakes team, many already had hopes of Almeyda’s return to Chivas, but it seems that this is not going to happen.
Unfortunately today for the followers of the Sacred Flock, according to the Diario Récord, they affirm that it is impossible for Almeyda to return to Chivas since his forms are not convincing. This as a consequence more than in sports is in the extra field. According to the information, the Argentine wants to accommodate his family and friends within the club, he asks for about 100 tickets where he only occupies about 20 and the others he gives to the Barra so that they press with songs according to their interests, so that it is almost impossible for him to return to Chivas.
In addition, Almeyda would already have an offer to lead the Chilean National Team, which is more attractive and according to TUDN, it would only be necessary to fix the salary issue so that Matias Almeyda can be presented as technical director of this team.
Therefore, it can be said that the illusion of the Chivas fans did not last long. Everything indicates that the coach who gave them their last championship will not return.
#Matías #Almeyda #return #Chivas
Leave a Reply