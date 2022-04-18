Club Deportivo Guadalajara has not had a decent tournament in Mexican soccer since Matias Almeyda stopped being its technical director almost four years ago and, in turn, the Argentine coach has not had a good performance in Major League Soccer with the San Jose Earthquakes.
The Sacred Flock ceased to be a team that aspired to the championship and since then it is a mediocre team whose greatest achievement is to be among the top 12 in the standings to get into a playoff.
It’s nothing personal or against the team, but for those of us who admire good football, what the board has done in recent years is shameful and unfortunate, given that since the departure of Almeida, no tournament have really been considered to be champions, in a nutshell the team is embarrassing and is a true caricature.
His most recent failure was to have dismissed one more technician with the departure of Marcelo Michel Leanosince he left Almeida Six different coaches have passed and none have been able to exceed 50% effectiveness, or turn them into a team that truly aspires to win a title.
This speech has been going on for years and it seems like it is a never-ending story, semester after semester the team from Guadalajara does not work and the press and the media do not stop linking Matias Almeyda with the Sacred Flock.
It is also true that the last year of Almeida in Chivas he was not the best, but it seems that the board has a rejection with the coach, because his departure could be said to have been valid, since the team began to go through bad times, but it seems that there is something deeper that prevents the coach returns to Verde Valle.
The Argentine coach has been questioned about his return to the Mexican club hundreds of times in recent years and his response has always been politically correct and has obviously declared his love for his time in the institution.
But on the side of the rojiblanco team with everything and that the fans have requested the return of the coach in endless opportunities, the board has ignored the requests knowing the affection that their fans have for the strategist.
In the last interview Matias Almeyda with ESPNpractically mentioned that he has a current contract with the San Jose Earthquakes until the end of the season, but if he wants to leave, he can do so whenever he wants, giving a wink to be called from Guadalajara, since the team from Guadalajara is currently without a coach and will end the contest with an internship.
After his statements in the interview with David Fatelson It is more than evident that the coach is willing to return to the Aztec club, in the same way he assured that his relationship with Amaury Vergara It is good, but it seems that the manager’s plans are different.
