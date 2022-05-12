The arrival of Matías Almeyda to soccer in Greece has been linked to the possibility of Mexican soccer players leaving for AEK Athens, it is no secret to anyone that the Argentine coach trusts too much in the talent of national soccer players and for the moment, the former Chivas coach has already put more than one tricolor player name to reinforce his current club.
The first two footballers who have been identified as possible signings of Almeyda for AEK Athens are Javier Hernández and Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López, although it is complicated with both of them because they are under contract, however, there is a third desired by Matías who today it is more feasible than ever, it is Marco Fabián.
According to information from Bolavip, Marco already had contact with Almeyda who offered him a place in his squad, a situation that is well seen by the veteran Mexican player, since his contract with Mazatlán has ended and at the moment there are no intentions to prolong his stay. . This is an ideal opportunity for the AEK Athens team to fulfill Matías’ wish, since being a free agent, the investment for the Mexican soccer player is considerably reduced.
#Matías #Almeyda #contacts #Marco #Fabián #Greece
