Retro confessions seem to be in vogue in show business, and more precisely those related to Matías Ale. Not long ago, Graciela Alfano recalled her engagement with a sincericide that surprised everyone. And now, the actor also spoke about his past but not with Graciela but with Silvina Escudero.

The gallant is participating as a guest in Controversy at the bar (America, Monday to Friday at 20). And in confession train, rushed by Chiche Gelblung, he had to go out to tell an incredible anecdote, which describes a little what was his brief but intense 2-year relationship with the dancer.

“You have committed the worst sin in your life. Matías had a girlfriend who sent him to sleep in the dog’s bed,” Chiche reproached Alé, who reacted somewhat uncomfortably.

Matías Alé and Silvina Escudero, together in 2009.

And Alé began to explain: “The thing is that she was a fan of dogs and we couldn’t sleep together in the same bed because the parents didn’t want to. Anyway, we were grown up,” he confessed.

“It was just two nights, I didn’t have such a bad time. We made a spoon with the dog. One out of love does anything. Who hasn’t slept in a dog’s bed?” Matías ended mischievously, mocking himself for that curious situation.

“I slept there because (her) parents wouldn’t let her sleep with me. And since I didn’t want to go home so late, I stayed there,” Matías said, who at the time of leaving with Escudero was 36 years old. age.

The courtship between Matías and Silvina generated a remembered rivalry between the dancer and Alfano, who crossed paths on different occasions in Marcelo Tinelli’s Bailando, starring in a true classic.

Finally, the couple separated abruptly, with accusations of infidelity involved and a strong anger that was diluted over the years until the cordial treatment they maintain in the present.