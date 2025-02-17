After his debut for Tottenham Hotspur, Mathys Tel seemed invalid in the Premier League. The young offensive player, who switched from FC Bayern to North London two weeks ago until the end of the season, was on the lawn after the game against Manchester United on Sunday evening. The situation was similar on the opposite side of his crouching colleague Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch had also been under contract with Bayern before moving to Manchester United for 42 million euros via a station at Bologna FC for 42 million euros. Both obviously still have to get used to the game pace and the intensity in the elite league on the island.

Both Tel, 19, and Zirkzee, 23, have been committed by their heavily troubled clubs in order to improve the poor balance sheets as possible with gates as possible. After the two young strikers meet directly, it can be summed up that this daring calculation has not yet worked properly. Several times the Tel acting as a center forward had the opportunity to meet the Spurs, but gave his chances – like Zirkzee in front of the other goal. The Dutchman headed the ball in the second half after a flank free from a short distance. It was Manchester United’s best option. “He has to do it!”, Sky commentator Gary Neville groaned, who had won the championship title with United eight times in his professional career. Ultimately, the Match Routinier James Maddison decided to 1-0 for Tottenham in the 13th minute.

Despite the effort of Tel and Circle in the attack, the game showed the challenge of acclimatization the two highly agreed in the Premier League: at a young age, they lack an effectiveness, assertiveness and robustness. They struggled in the duels with the opposing defense. And even on the defensive, they hardly get any ball conquests.

Only Cole Palmer is younger than 24 years among the best goal scorers on the island

The situation of the talent is also expressed in the ranking in the English goal scorer list. There are currently only one professional under the age of 24 among the top ten shooters: the exceptional footballer Cole Palmer from Chelsea. All others have gradually established themselves in the Premier League in recent years. As a rule, the large clubs of the island in this important position commit already proven forces: It was most recently with players like Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Alexander Isaak (Newcastle United) and Nicolas Jackson (FC Chelsea). They had achieved remarkable goal quotas at other clubs of the European top leagues. This reduced the leap in the Premier League for them.

In comparison, the car from Tel and Zirkzee developed differently. For Tel, it went directly to FC Bayern in the summer of 2022 without any noteworthy experience, where he was used as a substitute. In Munich, the Frenchman was the successor to the former perspective player Zirkzee, who, despite some loan stations and several attempts, could not score a starting space at the German record champions at the time. In order to collect game practice, he moved on to Italian series A, where he even made a moderate 13 goals in 58 competitive games. Nevertheless, United took him in the hope that he would start in England.

With the early change to Tottenham and Manchester, Tel and Zirkzee could not have been a favor. Without their own stability in the services, they are exposed to the burden to have to develop in the focus of public interest in clubs in a restless environment. The internal competition is added to make matters worse, and a lack of lack of patience from the clubs with the players. The fall height for Tel and Zirkzee is therefore huge – although in view of the table situation of Tottenham Hotspur (12th place) and Manchester United (15th place), they could meet both clubs just like a springboard for talents.