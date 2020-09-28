Mathura ShriKrishna Janmbhumi The politics has started heating up after the re-filing of the petition on the Sri Krishna birthplace in Mathura. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised the question that when the dispute between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Idgah Trust was decided in 1968, what is the need to revive it?Asaduddin Owaisi said that, according to the Places of Worship Act 1991, any change of venue of worship is forbidden, it cannot be done. The dispute was settled by Shahi Idgah Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sangh in 1968. Why is it being revived now? ‘

What does the petition say?

The suit has been filed by Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Harishankar Jain and three others on behalf of Lord Sri Krishna Virajaman Katra Keshav Dev Khevat, Mauja Mathura Bazar City as their intimate friends. The petition states that the Shahi Idgah Trust, with the help of Muslims, occupied Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and erected a structure in place of God. The birthplace of Shri Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is located under the same structure.

Explainer: Petition filed in Mathura’s Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, know what is the 1968 agreement on which the dispute is

This was the 1968 agreement

The wedding Idgah Mosque in Mathura is adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi. Historians believe that Aurangzeb destroyed the ancient Kesavnath temple and built the royal Idgah mosque. In 1935, the Allahabad High Court handed over the legal rights of the land on which the mosque stood, to the Hindu king of Varanasi.

Let us tell you that in 1951 it was decided that Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust will be built again and the grand temple will be built there and the trust will manage it. After this, an organization named Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh was formed in 1958. The institution did not legally own the land, but it began to play all the roles assigned to the trust.