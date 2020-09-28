Highlights: Dispute started over ‘liberation’ of Shri Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura

The Akhara Council convened a meeting of all the Akharas on 15 October

All India Tirtha Purohit Mahasabha opposed this campaign

Petition for removal of Shahi Idgah Mosque near Krishna birthplace

Mathura

The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, the largest institution of saints, has called a meeting of all 13 akharas on October 15 to discuss the Sri Krishna birthplace dispute in Mathura. Whether the council will become a party to the petition filed over the dispute will be discussed in the meeting. On the other hand, on social media too, #Krishnalala_Ham_Aange was trending on Monday. In the tweets, users are demanding ‘liberation’ of Sri Krishna birthplace in Mathura.

On the other hand, the Akhil Bharatiya Tirtha Purohit Mahasabha has criticized a petition in a court to remove the 17th century mosque. Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri said that the Akhara Parishad has already been advocating for the removal of the mosque from the land near Sri Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura. However, the final decision on this will be taken at the Akhara Council meeting to be held in Vrindavan on 15 October.



Narendra Giri said, Akhara Parishad has always advocated the liberation of Krishna’s birthplace

Mahant Narendra Giri said that in the petition filed for the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura, the Akhara Council became a party, this will also be decided in the meeting of Vrindavan. The president of the Akhara Parishad told that all the officials of the Akhara Parishad will go to Krishna Janmabhoomi in Vrindavan and the actual situation will be reviewed with darshan. He said that the Akhara Parishad has been advocating to make Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Kashi Vishwanath Temple completely ‘free’.



Teerth Purohit Mahasabha said, outsiders want to spoil the atmosphere

Mahesh Pathak, the national president of the All India Tirtha Purohit Mahasabha in Mathura, has criticized a petition filed in court for the removal of the royal Idgah mosque located near Sri Krishna’s birthplace. He said that some outsiders are trying to spoil the peace and harmony of Mathura by raising issues like temple-mosque. Pathak said, “There is no dispute of temple-mosque in Mathura after the agreement between the two sides in the 20th century.” He said that there is harmony between the two communities and the existence of a religious site next door is an example of emotional solidarity.

