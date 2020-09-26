The case of Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura has reached the court amid the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. A civil suit has been filed in the Mathura court over the birthplace complex. It has claimed ownership on 13.37 acres and demanded the removal of the royal Idgah mosque.Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain has filed a petition on behalf of Lord Krishna Virajaman’s Sakha Ranjana Agnihotri. The petition rejected the 1968 agreement on land as false. Vishnu Shankar Jain said that the case has been filed by Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and six other devotees on behalf of Lord Sri Krishna Virajaman, Katra Keshav Dev Khevat, Mauja Mathura Bazar city as an intimate friend.

However, in this case, the Places for worship Act 1991 is hindered. According to this act, the religious place which belonged to the community on August 15, 1947, on the day of independence, will remain. Under this act, only the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute was exempted.