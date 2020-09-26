Highlights: Explosion in a house in Mathura, 1 killed, many injured

Ammo was illegally stored in the house

Ammo was kept for making firecrackers without a license

Questions arose at a distance of a few steps from Surir Kotwali

Mathura

The explosion in a house in Mathura, UP, stirred. Firecrackers were kept in this house. The explosion was so severe that the wreckage of the house spread 200 meters away. The blast is a few steps away from Surir Kotwali, and the police are also under the question. There was chaos and shouts after the explosion.

Illegal ammo was kept in a house in Surir police station area. It exploded suddenly. Two-storeyed house became landlocked in the blast with a strong explosion. The person living in the house was killed, while many were injured. In this accident, landlord Jogendra Singh died while reaching the hospital, while half a dozen people are said to be injured.

The condition of the two injured is stated to be critical. At present, police and fire personnel are involved in the investigation after the accident. Nearby houses have also been damaged in this accident due to illegal storage of gunpowder for fireworks. It is being told that gunpowder was being stored among the dense population. There was a fire in the gunpowder late at night.

In the grip of the blast, neighbors Bobby Joshi, Brijkishore, Indravati, Shashi, Khona and Karo were injured including Jogendra and his wife Shivani. Hearing the sound of the blast, people sleeping in the village rushed towards the spot. The people of the village took out the people buried under the rubble. Jogendra died while being taken for treatment. Shivani and Bobby Joshi are seriously injured. Both have been hospitalized. Many have received minor injuries, who were sent home after being given first aid.

It is being told that Jogendra Singh used to do fireworks without a license. In the densely populated area, Jogendra kept illegal fireworks at his home. Many animals were also hit by the explosion.



Question on police arises due to accident

The late night gunpowder has made the police officers sleepless. In a hurry, the police and the area reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital for treatment. The police has started investigating the case. On the other hand, due to the illegal storage happening under the nose of the police, the police officers were seen avoiding anything.

After this incident, the question arises that how did the police not get the idea of ​​storing illegal gunpowder running a few steps away from Kotwali. If sources are to be believed, another person stores illegal ammo behind the police station. After the accident, he filled the gunpowder with vehicles and sent it to another place.