new Delhi: The petition of claim on Krishna Janmabhoomi has not been accepted by the Mathura Civil Court. The court said that there are no sufficient grounds to accept the petition for hearing. The petition said that under the illegal agreement in 1968, the real birthplace of Lord Krishna was given to the royal mosque.

The court said that under the Places of Worship Act of 1991, the status of all shrines is to be maintained on August 15, 1947. Only the Ayodhya case was left exception to this law.

Senior Advocate Harishankar Jain and Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the plaintiffs side, said that they cited sections 16 and 20 of the Indian Penal Code to the court on the question related to the filing of the petition on this issue by outsiders and said that Every Indian citizen has the right to make a complaint in any district anywhere.

He said that for hearing the petition, the court cited para 116 of the court’s decision in the matter related to Ram temple and said that the concept of temple construction is beyond the jurisdiction of the indelible and the court. This concept, taken by Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya etc., is still intact after the construction of the temple.

Giving details of the history related to the construction of a grand temple of Lord Krishna in the premises of Shri Krishna Janmasthan and Katra Keshavdev in the hearing of Wednesday, he said that Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan had no right of any kind from the Royal Idgah Management Committee. Therefore any agreement made by him is invalid. With which his possession of the land occupied for the construction of the royal Idgah is unauthorized.

Supporting the demand of petitioner Ranjana Agnihotri as Krishna Sakhi, he has requested to hand over the possession of the entire land to Shri Krishna Virajaman.

