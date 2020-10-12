On Monday, the petitioner filed the petition on behalf of the district judge after the dismissal of a petition by the civil judge’s court seeking the ownership of 13.37 acres of the Sri Krishna birthplace and the removal of the royal Idgah mosque from the temple land. The court appealed. After hearing the arguments of the advocates of the plaintiffs, the district judge fixed October 16 for hearing the case.A petition was filed in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division on behalf of six others including Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri seeking the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Sri Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura and seeking removal of the royal Idgah mosque. The petition was dismissed on 30 September. Now an appeal was made on Monday in the court of District Judge Sadhana Rani Thakur regarding this matter. Appellant’s counsel Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain were also present. Later in the afternoon, the pleas of Shri Krishna Virajman’s advocates were heard in the district judge’s court for about 2 hours and after that the date of October 16 has been given in the case.

Decision reserved until next hearing

Advocate Harishankar Jain, on behalf of Shrikrishna Virajman, told the media that all the evidence was kept in detail in the court. The court has reserved its decision. The court has given the next date of October 16. He also said that to take cognizance of the petition which was rejected earlier, the court has reserved the decision till the next hearing.

Learn what Harishankar Jain said

Harishankar Jain says that in 1968 the agreement on the temple-mosque was done fraudulently and selfishly. He says that a large part of the birthplace of Shri Krishna’s birthplace was given to the royal mosque Idgah. He also said that the petition dismissed by the senior division judge and the decision taken was wrong. The devotee can file his petition. The Supreme Court holds in the Ram Janmabhoomi case that devotees or God himself can file the case.