Mathilde Caillard is a 25-year-old Parisian who became famous during the latest protests in France against the pension reform. Better known as “MC dance pour le climat” she defines herself as a ‘techno activist’ and she is part of the environmental group Alternatiba Paris, as well as being the parliamentary assistant of Alma Dufour, a French deputy born in 1990 who is committed to issues related to climate rights. The videos in which Caillard dances in the street during the demonstrations have been around the world, turning her into a real phenomenon.



