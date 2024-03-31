The Dutch Mathieu van der Poel won the Tour of Flanders again on Sunday. It is the third time that the 29-year-old cyclist from Alpecin-Deceuninck wins the Flemish classic.

The race is one of the best-known and largest spring classics in cycling and was held on Sunday. Around 4 p.m., with about thirty kilometers to go, Van der Poel managed to break away from the peloton on the infamous Koppenberg. He rode to the finish line with a wide lead for the rest of the race. He is the seventh cyclist ever to win the race three times.

Second and third places initially went to Michael Matthews and Luca Mozzato. Matthews was later disqualified due to a maneuver during the final sprint. Mozzato therefore moves up to second place, third place now belongs to Nils Politt. Due to equipment failure and a slow bike change, Belgian Tiesj Benoot missed out on a podium spot.

The women's race started at 3 p.m. on Sunday and is expected to end around 6 p.m.

