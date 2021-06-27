The Dutchman of the Alpecin Fenix ​​team was the strongest in the double ascent of Mûr-de-Bretagne and took everything. Raymond Poulidor’s grandson won the stage, the bonuses, recovered the yellow jersey and the mountain jersey, thus fulfilling a family dream. Van der Poel arrived 6 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic. In the general he has 8 seconds over Julian Alaphilippe and 13 over Tadej Pogacar. Colombian Sergio Higuita continues to be the best Latin American.

In honor of ‘Poupou’. Mathieu van der Poel wanted to fulfill a promise he made to his maternal grandfather, Raymond Poulidor, who passed away in November 2019 and for whom he had a lot of affection. Poulidor, ‘Poupou’ as the French nickname him, was a great cyclist of the 60-70s, known as “the eternal second” of the Tour de France since he finished three times second and five times third of the Grande Boucle. Raymond Poulidor He never managed to wear yellow on the Tour. Mathieu van der Poel wanted to do it. On Saturday during the first stage he could not rival Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick step). In the general he was 18 seconds behind the French. This second stage It offered him a second chance to fulfill his promise, he had a clear strategy for taking the famous Jaune Jersey and his plan was perfectly executed.

Van der Poel twice first on top of Mûr-de-Bretagne

To take Alaphilippe’s yellow jersey, Mathieu van der Poel had to deduct time from the Frenchman. Winning the stage was not enough. I had to make a difference. And he knew that this stage offered a double bonus on each ascent of the Mûr-de-Bretagne. So in the first ascent of Mûr-de-Bretagne (third category prize, 2 km at 6.9%) van der Poel launched his attack. No one chased him. The Dutchman crowned this mountain award and took 8 bonus seconds for the overall, ahead of Tadej Pogacar (5 bonus seconds) and Primoz Roglic (2 seconds). Julian Alaphilippe passed in fourth place followed by Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grandiers).

Van der Poel had to deduct 11 more seconds to overcome Alaphilippe in the general classification. On the final climb to Mûr-de-Bretagne he attacked again 800 meters from the finish and no one could follow him. He crossed the line six seconds ahead of Pogacar and Roglic and eight seconds ahead of Alaphilippe. With the 10 seconds bonus granted for the stage victory, Mathieu van der Poel dressed in yellow. He is the new leader of the Tour, eight seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe.

The battle between Pogacar and Roglic for the general has already been launched

For Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), current champion and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma), second of the 2020 Tour, every second counts. Neither one nor the other wants to waste time on their rival. In both Mûr-de-Bretagne promotions they fought behind van der Poel to get the bonuses. Both times Pogacar overtook Roglic. Allowing the 22-year-old Slovenian to pass his compatriot in the overall standings by a second and take third place thirteen seconds behind van der Poel. The battle between the two big favorites for victory is just beginning.

In the general classification, Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) is in eighth place, 26 seconds behind the yellow jersey. He is still the best Latino runner. Colombians Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic), Esteban Chaves (Team Bike Exchange) and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) are located in boxes 14,15 and 16, also 26 seconds behind the leader. Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz is eighteenth at 31 seconds.

Ide Schelling leaves the mountain jersey, Alaphilippe in green

Like yesterday, six men fled in the first kilometers. As yesterday also among the escapees were Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Anthony Perez (Cofidis). The two competing for the king of the mountain red seeds shirt. Like yesterday, the Dutch Ide Schelling overtook the French and planned to keep the lead in this particular classification. That was without counting on van der Poel who with his two ascents from Mûr-de-Bretagne accumulated 4 points from the mountain, just like Schelling. The Dutchman leads the classification for having crowned the most difficult mountain prizes.

But like yesterday, the escapees could not resist the lot. Edward Theuns (Trek – Segafredo) and Jérémy Cabot (Team Total Energies) were the last survivors of the escape until the peloton reached them 18 km from the finish line on the ascent of the Côte du Village de Mûr-de-Bretagne.

In the best sprinter points classification, Julian Alaphilippe retains the green jersey with 66 points ahead of van der Poel with 50 points and Australian Michael Matthews (Team Bike Exchange, 45 points).

Tomorrow the third part of the Tour will be played. A 182.9 km stage between Lorient and Pontivy. A flat profile that looks favorable for a massive sprint where sprinters will fight for stage victory.