Mathieu van der Poel won the yellow jersey in the Tour de France on Sunday. The Alpecin-Fenix ​​rider won the second stage, a stage with an uphill finish on the Mûr-de Bretagne.

Van der Poel had already won eight bonus seconds on the first pass with a short attack and was in the sprint not to keep the victory. Slovenians Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic were second and third respectively. Wilco Kelderman reached the finish in fourth place.

Monday will be the first stage in which the pure sprinters can go for their chances. Although there are some slopes between Lorient and Pontivy, the sprint for the stage win takes place on a flat road.

“This was the plan, I knew I needed those bonus seconds to take the yellow jersey,” said an emotional Van der Poel after his victory. “It was also the last day I had a chance to do this.”

For ‘grandpa’ Poulidor

His attack on the first crossing of the ‘Wall’, 15 kilometers from the finish, seemed like an effort that could break him up. But as it went uphill towards the finish, a second attack followed that reached the finish line. “This one is grandpa for me”, he referred to Raymond Poulidor, his grandfather to whom Van der Poel and his teammates had already paid tribute at the team presentation and in the first leg via a special shirt.

‘Poupou’ was an immensely popular cyclist, especially in France who died in 2019. The team commemorated the fact that 45 years after the end of his career, grandson Van der Poel was at the start of the Tour for the first time.