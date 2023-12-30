With videosThere is currently no limit for Mathieu van der Poel. The world champion was also supreme in the World Cup cross in Hulst, Zeeland, recording his seventh victory in a row since his return to the field after a wonderful road season. A striking incident in the final phase: Van der Poel spat at people in the audience who were shouting and throwing. “I'm done with that.”
