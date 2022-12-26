Mathieu van der Poel has impressively won the World Cup competition in Gavere, Belgium. The Dutchman was ahead of arch-rival Wout van Aert and world champion Tom Pidcock thanks to a powerful attack in the third round.

It was a revenge for three days ago, when Van Aert had the longest breath in the nine rounds of the Zilvermeercross. In the mud of Gavere, Van der Poel was clearly driven to assert himself. Immediately after the starting shot, the 27-year-old Alpecin-Deceuninck rider had to go after Pidcock who had driven away. This also set off alarm bells in the peloton. Van der Poel ditch went on and on with the British rider and drove away himself. However, it was not a huge solo, because after a lap he saw Pidcock’s world champion jersey and the Belgian flag on Van Aert’s back shoot past.



What then emerged was the wet dream of every cyclocross fan: the three big stars in a direct battle against each other for four rounds. Van der Poel was the first to get away by attacking on a muddy descent full of mud and flattened leaves. Surprisingly enough, he didn’t crash and took an 8 second lead. A lap later, Pidcock had given everything to get back in the wheel and Van Aert was only seconds behind. At that moment, just before the last lap, the Dutchman decided to deal the final blow and accelerate again. It turned out to be enough for a lonely last round and a third World Cup victory of the season. Van Aert crossed the line in second place, also well ahead of the Briton Pidcock. Dutch Champion Lars van der Haar finished fifth.

‘World Cup atmosphere’

Van der Poel said he was determined to win, but was unable to pinpoint which factor had been decisive. “It was very difficult and also technical. For me this was a very nice race, with a lot of people along the side. I am happy with this victory.” See also Top virologist Ciesek is more than clear

Van Aert also enjoyed the ‘World Cup atmosphere’ that hung in Gavere. “I have to be happy with my second place, that was the highest possible. For me it was still a nice day outside with all the spectators who were there.”

The Belgian Laurens Sweeck, who finished sixth in Gavere, remains the leader in the World Cup standings with 308 points. His compatriot Michael Vanthourenhout has also participated in all cyclocross races so far and follows with 287 points. Van der Poel and Van Aert appeared much less often at the start and are seventh and eleventh respectively.

Van der Poel defeated Van Aert earlier in December in the Scheldecross in the World Cup. Van Aert then won the World Cup race in Dublin, but Van der Poel did not start there.

Signed with the women Shirin van Anrooij for her second World Cup win of the season. In the absence of the injured classification leader Fem van Empel, the 20-year-old Van Anrooij convincingly stayed ahead of the remaining competition. Read all about it here.





