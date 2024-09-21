Mathieu van der Poel has regained the leader’s jersey in the fourth stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, a 15.5-kilometre time trial. The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider, who will defend his world road title next Sunday, recorded the fifth fastest time in the race against the clock, which was enough to dethrone Belgian Mauri Vansevenant from the yellow jersey. Spaniard Juan Ayuso won the time trial in Differdange.

