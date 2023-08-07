It is not his habit if competitions follow, but the evening after his world title, Van der Poel gave himself a party. “We are going to celebrate this first.” After that, the brand new world champion in Glasgow turns the button again. He wants to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games in the world mountain bike title fight.

On Saturday, it’s time for cross-country mountain biking at the so-called super World Cup in Scotland, with a title fight in almost all cycling disciplines. Van der Poel already took part in the competition at the Games in Tokyo, but disappeared early from the competition after a fall. “I hope for a good day so that I can qualify. A place in the top 10 or top 15 is the goal. That should be enough”, he said after the road race in which he also crashed. “It will feel a bit stiff for a few days, but we will survive that.”

A road race awaits in Paris next year, on a course that suits him. The question is whether the combination with the mountain bike race is physically possible. “We will have to make a decision at some point. I tried it here at the European Championships in 2018. It didn’t go well then.” Van der Poel soon dropped out in the MTB race, but finished second behind the Italian Matteo Trentin in the road race.