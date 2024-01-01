with videoMathieu van der Poel has started the new cycling year with a victory in the GP Sven Nys. The Dutch all-rounder left the competition without a chance on the swampy course in Baal. It was already the eighth victory in a row for Van der Poel, who is still in a class of his own this cyclo-cross season.
