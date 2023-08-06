Monday, August 7, 2023
Mathieu van der Poel is the new cycling world champion

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Mathieu van der Poel is the new cycling world champion

Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel.

Mathieu van der Poel.

He was one of the favorites and he ratified it.

Mathieu van der Poel won the road test of the Cycling World Cup, which was held this Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, after escaping from the group of leaders and overcoming a fall in the last kilometers.

Advance…

