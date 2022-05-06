In a sprint uphill, Van der Poel was just a little faster than Biniam Girmay, the man from Eritrea who almost caused a stunt. Positioning was very important on the climb to Viségrad, the Dutchman acknowledged, who was also allowed to wear yellow in the Tour de France last year. ,,Positioning well was the key to the day’s profit today. Sometimes I got a bit boxed in on the climb and had to waste a lot of energy to drive forward. But in the end I was able to launch my sprint. That was very tough, the best was gone then.”

In the sprint he just dealt with Girmay and Ewan, who tapped Girmay’s rear wheel and fell. ,,I already thought it would be difficult to release the sprinters and it was. I knew I had a good chance, but it really hurt. It is unbelievable to wear the pink after the yellow.”