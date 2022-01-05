When Mathieu van der Poel at the end of July on his Olympic debut on the mountain bike, hits the ground hard in the first lap because he forgot that there is no board left at the biggest jump on the course in Izu, Japan, now that the race has started he immediately grabs his back. It’s been his weak spot for ages.

Every time he changes bikes, especially in the summer from road bike to mountain bike, he complains about it. It has to do with the stance on the two bikes, which is quite different. And also with the forces released on his lower back when powering up for short, steep climbs in mountainous terrain. That intensity cannot be trained, no matter how faithful he does his stability exercises. Van der Poel needs match rhythm to get used to it. But he doesn’t have that time. Where others ride a mountain bike or road bike for a full season, he does both in the summer. A few matches here, and a few there, hoping his talent is big enough to dominate everywhere.

Still dazed on the floor in Izu, watching the Japanese audience in horror, he assesses the damage. Dazed and with a smeared face, he continues on his way to get out of the Olympic race after a short boost on adrenaline. He had been looking forward to this for five years. He only came to Japan for gold. Now he returns home empty-handed.

Three disciplines

The first scans show no major misfortune. Fortunately, because Van der Poel has no time to lose. Now that the Games have come to an end, his sights are set on the next goal: the World Championship mountain bike, at the end of August in Val di Sole, Italy. He dreams of becoming world champion in three cycling disciplines – cyclocross, mountain biking and road cycling. For the time being, this was only possible on the cross bike. And four times.

But on an altitude internship in his beloved Livigno, his back turns out to be bothering him more than hoped. He breaks the camp early and not much later also reports for the World Cup mountain biking. “Mathieu has been suffering from a back injury in recent weeks,” says a statement from his Alpecin-Fenix ​​team. “The situation is improving but the World Cup comes too early. His intention is to prepare for the next part of the season, including Paris-Roubaix.”

Once again, Van der Poel has less than a month to recover. It will be a race against time to get him ready for the rest of the road season. In top form, he should have a chance to win two top prizes: the world title on the road in Flanders, and Paris-Roubaix – where he makes his debut. As the world’s best motocross rider, he must be able to perform well there. The expectations of his team, the fans and of himself are sky-high. Ever since his teens.

As he tries to train in top form, the back plays up again. Van der Poel has to postpone his return to the road bicycle by weeks. The website wielerflits.nl reports based on anonymous sources that Van der Poel fought between his vertebrae and has a hernia. His team does not confirm that. However, he will be there again in mid-September. At the Antwerp Port Epic, a new competition with gravel strips in the port area around Antwerp, he eats the paving stones. He wins, but there is no top field at the start.

At the World Cup at the end of September, he can’t keep up with eventual winner Julian Alaphilippe’s quick accelerations, while in March – perhaps in the shape of his life – the Frenchman in the Italian semi-classic Strade Bianche with a mighty final sprint. put on display. A week later, on his debut in Roubaix, he seems to be on his way to victory in spite of everything, when he is beaten in the sprint on the famous velodrome in northern France, even by two men.

His father Adrie van der Poel looks at it with admiration. He knows that his youngest son is once again being scourged by a nagging back pain. He still finished third in one of the toughest editions of Paris-Roubaix in years. He determined what happened in the last 100 kilometers of the dredging edition. “I don’t think Mathieu has been able to use his powers 100 percent for a year and a half,” Adrie says on the phone. “It is an accumulation of nasty falls that have played tricks on him. He was then patched up again and again. But those were emergency solutions. The pain never completely went away.”

New four-year contract

After Roubaix, Van der Poel takes a vacation. It has been a rollercoaster of a year, with the yellow in the Tour de France as the highlight. He doesn’t have to worry about his future; in September he signed a new contract that again binds him for four years to Alpecin-Fenix, the team that, thanks to him, can start in all major races in road cycling. Mathieu is one of our pillars, says his management. Who has to perform always and everywhere.

Van der Poel takes back four weeks, long before he can do it. But when, on his return from training, he falls in the woods and breaks his knee badly, he has to postpone his return to the field. More importantly, his back pain hasn’t gone away. He still makes his comeback on Boxing Day, but one and a half cyclocross later he gets out disillusioned. According to his team, scans show “a swelling on an intervertebral disc”. Sofie Rummens, a rehabilitation physician at the University Hospital in Leuven, suspects that ‘bulging’ of the intervertebral disc is meant. “The intervertebral disc can be seen as an onion with rings. When bulging, the entire disc bulges out. That is different from a hernia, where the bulge is more localized.”

According to Rummens, it depends on each patient whether pain complaints arise. There are people who can walk for years with a bulging intervertebral disc without knowing it, because no nerve or other tissue is put under pressure.

Bulging is usually a slow-moving process that can cause acute symptoms, she says, and generally isn’t caused by an external blow or a fall. She usually advises her patients to keep moving. She gives them a rehabilitation schedule with exercises to increase the load-bearing capacity of the back. The majority of people she sees with acute back pain are pain-free after six weeks. Rummens dismisses the fact that bulging is by definition a preliminary stage of a hernia.

Somehow, Van der Poel is relieved that a cause of his pain has been found. Initially, he has to put his bike aside temporarily. There will not just be a line through the Cyclo-cross World Championships at the end of January in the United States. Van der Poel would defend his title there. He has competed in the World Cup for the past ten years, which he became the youngest ever to win in 2015.

On New Year’s Day he spends two hours on his road bike. He drives 61 kilometers, a piece of cake. ‘Back on the bike’ it says in his Strava file. That would only be short-lived.

Family ailment

On Wednesday, his team announced that Van der Poel will no longer be in action this winter. His back injury can only be remedied with rest, according to a press release. “I haven’t reached my desired level since the Tour,” he says. “It’s bitter that I can’t defend my world title and frustrating that I don’t know how this will last. But I’m not worried about my career.”

His father Adrie is also convinced that everything will be fine. “The back specialist in Herentals, someone with knowledge, has said that he can only start cycling again when the pain has gone. You don’t have to put an end date on it and don’t force anything anymore. Anyway, it wasn’t fun anymore. I find it especially annoying for him.”

Back pain runs in the family, says Adrie. He and his eldest son, cyclist David van der Poel, also suffer from it. “I was always able to deal with it well, I was advised to pay attention to it a bit. So I do too. Things have been going in the right direction for David lately. With us, the problem is more along the spine. But what was found with Mathieu, we have never had.”

Adrie thinks that the sloping sides in cyclocross, which have been increasingly added to the course in recent years to create spectacle, may be a culprit. He hears many cyclocross riders complain about it. “Walking and cycling is very bad for your back,” he says. “Go for a run on the beach. Then you feel it.”

He also sees rapid bike changes during a season as a potential problem. “Mathieu has no running-in period, it often has to be right. Maybe it would be smart if he started a little quieter. And his way of racing demands a lot. See what he’s doing in the Tirreno [in maart vorig jaar, een solo van 50 kilometer]. And it doesn’t stop at once a year. I couldn’t handle that, had to drive with my head a lot more. Maybe he should do that a little more. He’s not twenty anymore. But that’s difficult. Because he just loves cycling.”

How Van der Poel currently feels changes from day to day, says his team boss Christoph Roodhooft. “It’s not wonderful. Everywhere he sees teams presenting themselves with new uniforms and bicycles for the coming season. The cross is really everywhere now. And he is bored.”

What gnaws is the uncertainty. “If you rest for three months and are sure that it will be over, then you will be fine. But we don’t know anything. That also keeps Mathieu very busy.” No surgery was discussed with the doctors. Opening a back fails more often than it succeeds, says Roodhooft.

It is hard work for the company that he has built over the past ten years on the talent of Mathieu van der Poel. “It is now up to us to show that we can also stand without him.”