There is currently no limit for Mathieu van der Poel. The world champion was also supreme in the World Cup cross in Hulst, Zeeland, recording his seventh victory in a row since his return to the field after a wonderful road season. A striking incident in the final phase: Van der Poel spat at people in the audience. Because of boos, the winner said afterwards.

