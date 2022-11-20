Van der Poel’s team Alpecin-Deceuninck has not yet announced the cyclocross schedule of the Dutch cyclist. Van der Poel will probably drive his first cross next Sunday in Hulst in Zeeland. His father Adrie has hinted that and the organization of the World Cup competition also assumes that Van der Poel will start.

Wout van Aert, Van der Poel’s great rival in the field for years, has already announced part of his program. The Belgian will start his cyclocross season on December 4 with the World Cup Cross in Antwerp. The English world champion Tom Pidcock has already started and rode his second cyclocross on Sunday. He was second in the Druivencross of Overijse.