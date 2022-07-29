Earlier this week, Van der Poel won the Days after Tour in Boxmeer and the Profronde in Surhuisterveen. In the Acht van Chaam he was beaten by Fabio Jakobsen. On Thursday he participated in Herentals, where the win went to home favorite Wout van Aert. Van der Poel was allowed to join the podium as number two.

In the Tour de France, Van der Poel got off in the eleventh stage, a tough mountain stage to Serre Chevalier. The 27-year-old Dutchman complained about a lack of form early in the Tour de France.