With videoMathieu van der Poel showed his good form in the cross of Hamme a week before the cyclocross world championships. In the Belgian village, the Dutchman, as has often been the case this season, crossed the line solo. Fem van Empel also gained confidence with an impressive victory.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
16:13
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Mathieu #van #der #Poel #Fem #van #Empel #fill #Hamme #confidence #CycloCross #World #Championships
Leave a Reply