From the Louvre to the Eiffel Tower is still quite a distance. Nevertheless, Belgian Remco Evenepoel seems to be raising his hand in the air to celebrate his upcoming victory in the Olympic road race. Who can blame him: his lead is more than a minute, his pursuers will not be able to make up for that in the last few kilometers.

But then Evenepoel steps off. His arm did not go up in the air as a gesture of victory, but as a cry for help. Flat tire. He shouts out to the Belgian support vehicle. Where is his spare bike? Long, long seconds follow, as it feels to him, but then the mechanic appears and Evenepoel can continue on his way. A little later, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, he crosses the finish line as the winner.

The way Evenepoel became Olympic cycling champion was somewhat reminiscent of the way Mathieu van der Poel won the world title in Glasgow last year. He too was riding in a winning position, something happened to him too. Van der Poel fell with sixteen kilometers to go, but was able to continue his way – despite a broken shoe – and became world champion.

Van der Poel has often said that he is not one for lists, but he makes his race choices very consciously. After his victory in Glasgow, Van der Poel said that he could tick that off. “My career is almost complete.” One of the victories that was still missing was the one in the Olympic road race. Professional cyclists have been welcome at the Games since 1996 and a gold medal has acquired the same prestige as a classics victory or the rainbow jersey in the last decade.

Short cobblestone climb

Van der Poel also made this competition one of his biggest goals this year. He even left his beloved mountain bike for it. With a stomach ache he watched the competition last Monday, where the Briton Tom Pidcock became Olympic champion again. Van der Poel indicated that he would like to participate in the discipline again at the Games in Los Angeles in 2028, but now the chance of Olympic success on the road was too big to pass up.

Because the cobblestone climb towards the Sacré Coeur beckoned. A kilometre – at 6.5 percent, on small, French cobblestones in the Parisian artist district of Montmartre – that had to be conquered three times in the decisive phase of the race, like a hill in the final of the Tour of Flanders, the race that Van der Poel has already won three times. “That has to suit me,” he said beforehand. Van der Poel preferred rest over exploring the climb. “There are enough videos and we will pass it several times.”

Both Van der Poel and national coach Koos Moerenhout warned in advance of “an uncontrolled race”, with an early breakaway that would not be able to be caught. Because the participating countries were allowed to field a maximum of four riders and the race was without earphones, such a fledgling breakaway could well be successful. “You have to avoid ending up in a defensive position”, said Moerenhout.

Moulin Rouge

That works on Saturday. A small group of riders does escape, but without big names. Among others, a rider from Mauritius and one from Uganda ride in the picture for a large part of the day, without a chance of success. Behind them, it takes a long time before the race, over 273 kilometers, comes to life.

As the peloton begins the first passage of the climb in Montmartre, there has not yet been a decisive breakaway. The spectators, who are standing in rows along the barriers, do not care. The riders pass the Moulin Rouge through a hurricane of noise. The narrow streets force the peloton into a ribbon.

Van der Poel is well up front and sees his chance. He poofs away. Wout van Aert, leader of the Belgians alongside Remco Evenepoel, parries. The crowd roars. Together, the two fighters steer past the Sacré Coeur. It turns out to be a first pinprick, the peloton manages to come back.

Then the Belgians play their second trump card: with just under forty kilometres to go, Evenepoel attacks. There is no reaction and that is extremely dangerous for the rider who became Olympic time trial champion last weekend and has a knack for winning races after long solos. Evenepoel quickly joins a first group of escapees, who can only follow. Only the Irishman Ben Healy is riding ahead of him, but that too is only a matter of time. With 33 kilometres to go, Evenepoel is riding at the front of the race.

Van der Poel tries again, on the second climb in Montmartre. These are mighty pedal strokes, almost nobody can follow him, only Van Aert again. Riding to the finish with the Belgian is handing him victory on a silver platter, Van der Poel knows. The Dutchman is stuck.

Mathieu van der Poel eventually finished twelfth. Photo Robin van Lonkhuijsen/ANP

‘A very good moment’

In the meantime, Evenepoel rides away one fellow escapee after another. The last to pass is the Frenchman Valentin Madouas. And after he has been given a new bike, with still more than enough lead, the 24-year-old Belgian can cheer well before the finish, this time for real. At the finish line, where Zinedine Zidane handed the Olympic torch to Rafael Nadal last week, Evenepoel stands still next to his bike and spreads his arms. Never before has a male rider won the time trial and the road race at the same Games.

Van der Poel finishes twelfth. “Remco chose a very good moment, when everyone was on the limit. Maybe I was a bit too far behind him, but it is his merit that he wins here,” he says afterwards. After his first attack on the climb towards the Sacré Coeur, Van der Poel thought that the winning group had been formed. When everything came together again, he could no longer do anything about Evenepoel’s attack, he says.

Behind him, the French are celebrating. Madouas wins silver and his compatriot Christophe Laporte bronze, two more medals for the host country that performed so well. The big loser of the day smiles resignedly. Van der Poel is at peace with the result. “It’s a shame, but that’s racing. And on the other hand: tomorrow is just another day.”