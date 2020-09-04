Atlético de Madrid need a left-back after the sale of Caio Henrique to Monaco. As AS learned, the signing of Olivera is more advanced than it seems. In fact, there is already an agreement between the player and the rojiblanco team. Of course, the handicap is that the clubs still do not understand each other. The player’s clause is 20 million and Getafe asks for, at least, half. Atlético is trying to lower it by all means.

The main wild card that the mattress team has is that Mollejo interests the azulones and that can make the operation cheaper, despite the fact that Simeone has him. Atlético does not plan to pay an amount greater than five million, since the idea is that Olivera will gradually take center stage alternating with Lodi. While Getafe considers him key to the Bordalás system.

The azulones will not make it easy at all and they understand that the amount to be received must be at least half of the clause. Getafe has started talks with Mojica as a possible substitute for the Uruguayan, although for now the operation has stopped waiting for the movement to be resolved.

This possible movement is holding back the transfer of Manu Sánchez to Osasuna, which was already approved. If there is no agreement for the arrival of Olivera, the canterano will finally remain under Simeone’s orders. Meanwhile, Atlético wants to accelerate to advance with the signing of the Getafe side.