The first part of the 2022 World Cup coincides with a decidedly delicate period for Mercedes, appeared to be in serious difficulty from a competitive point of view for the first time since 2014. The new technical-aerodynamic regulations have in fact displaced the reigning world champion team, temporarily unable to react to the problems that arose in the first five races, starting with porpoising. In addition, the complexities encountered by Lewis Hamilton in managing the W13, with the seven-time world champion already returning from a burning disappointment for the 2021 championship lost on the last lap against Max Verstappen.

As if that were not enough, the British ‘no’ moment is aggravated by the arrival of a fellow teammate like George Russell who, as demonstrated in the last race in Miami, is by no means looking disfigured in his first year with the Brackley team. Moreover, the former Williams driver also proved more optimistic about the possibility of a recovery of the team, contrary to the statements of a disheartened Hamilton and, as happened in Miami, also controversial towards the team.

Attitudes or words of impatience that have not gone unnoticed even a Mathias Lauda, son of three-time world champion Niki who, prior to his passing in May 2019, had also held the role of non-executive president of Mercedes. The 41-year-old, also a WEC driver at the wheel of the Aston Martin, commented on the obstacles that the number 44 is facing, as opposed to Russell’s good moment, albeit also limited by a car still not up to Red Bull. o Ferrari: “He’s really having a hard time driving in the middle of the pack – admitted to Servus TV – it’s still early, but so far it has only had problems and he’s getting grumpy. He lost the title on the last lap of the last race in 2021 and I think the motivation is different now. Russellinstead, he seems fully motivated and is doing a good job“.