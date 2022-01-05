Peru has talent will once again hit television screens through the Latina Televisión signal. The promotional video published on social networks announced the return to the leadership of Mathías Brivio, who was already part of said television house thanks to the program Better Later.

In his social networks, the former host of This is War spoke about his participation in the 2022 season of reality.

“The time has come to give space to the Peruvian talent that has come from every corner of our beautiful country. A program for the whole family, a program that will leave you speechless from day one. Thank you, Latina, for this beautiful experience, “wrote the presenter on his social network.

Latina presented to the jury of Peru she has talent

The promotional video also announced to the panel of judges that it will be in charge of choosing the best talents in the country. Ricardo Morán will return to his work as a jury next to the actors Gianella Neyra and Renzo Schuller; and making his television debut, he joins the team Mimy Succar, mother of award-winning music producer Tony Succar.

Mimy Succar shares her excitement at being chosen as a reality jury

Tony Succar’s mother showed her gratitude to Latina Televisión by giving her the opportunity to join the new season of Peru has talent.

“They don’t know the joy and excitement I feel when being a judge for this great program. Peru has talent. It’s a dream come true! Thanks to Latina for this opportunity, to all my incredible colleagues, to all the production, and to all the talent from our Peru ”, wrote the new jury.

