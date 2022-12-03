Things continue to look bad for Latina. Not only did they receive rejection from the public for the partial broadcast of Qatar 2022, but another fact was added to the list of criticism for their coverage of the World Cup.

It is important to remember that, a few days ago, Mathias Brivio Y santi lesmes They had anticipated that they would travel to the headquarters of the World Cup; however, the final result did not meet the expectations of the audience.

Did Mathías Brivio and Santi Lesmes really go to Qatar?

The presenters of “Up my people” they were absent from the set because they supposedly had traveled to Qatar to cover the World Cup.

However, the reality is different. Mathías and Santi did not go to the Arab country, but moved to the Ica desert, where they pretended to be dressed in classic Qatari clothes while riding camels.

Magaly Medina strongly criticizes the actions of Mathías Brivio and Santi Lesmes

the driver of “Magaly TV, the firm” lashed out strongly against latin for lying to the public with the transmission of the matches and also for teasing them with the trip of the presenters of “Arriba mi gente”.

“People expect to see a playoff game and are met with any antics but what they really want to see. For example, today they wanted to see the Croatia-Belgium early, the Morocco-Canada and two clowns appeared in the middle of the Ica desert simulating in Qatar ”, said the ‘Magpie’.

Medina highlighted the annoyance of the public and assured that what Brivio and Lesmes did was “a mockery” for the audience:

“ That’s what it occurred to them to put Latina, the disappointed people and these playing who were in Qatar when they were just here, three hours from Lima. They are the great ideas that Latina has, taking advantage of the fact that it is making a profit,” Magaly said.

Magaly Medina strongly criticized Mathías Brivio and Santi Lesmes for lying to the public and saying that they were in Qatar when they traveled to Ica. Photo: Composition La República/Latin Capture/ATV Capture

Gonzalo criticizes Latina for showing “Kung fu panda” and not the World Cup: “Anyone puts the ‘Superchampions'”

Not only the viewers expressed their discomfort with channel 2, but also the sports commentator Gonzalo Núñez, who vented his fury on the YouTube program “Erick y Gonzalo.”

“Yesterday, as a rogue*** I tried to watch Germany against Spain and I ended up watching ‘Kung fu panda’. A bear stinks there. But really I was on the computer, I looked from the side and said that the game has not started yet, because there were some dolls that were talking, ”he commented angrily.

Likewise, he advised the television house to broadcast a program, series or film more in keeping with the sport. “’Kung fu panda’, don’t be pen***. Anyone puts the ‘Superchampions’, something about Soccer”, pointed out the sports commentator.

Magaly rebukes Latina for not broadcasting all the World Cup matches: “What arrangement is that?”

Magaly Medina strongly criticized Latina for not broadcasting all the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches. The presenter assured that the television house did wrong by advertising itself as the ‘World Cup Channel’, despite the fact that they had not bought the complete package to see all soccer matches.

“If you sell yourself as the World Cup channel, the logical thing is that you show all the games… Only 32 games to show live, on television, and the other 32 will show 24 hours later, one day later and only on their digital platforms. Hey, what is that? What kind of arrangement is that?” Said the presenter, shortly before showing the fun memes about Latina. In addition, she explained the reason why ATV could not buy the rights to broadcast Qatar 2022 on its open signal.

Magaly Medina minimizes the arrival of ‘Checho’ Ibarra in Qatar: “Who cares?”

True to her style, Magaly Medina referred to the Latina report in which she showed the emotional arrival of the former player in Qatar. “They were celebrating that ‘Checho’ had reached his first World Cup. How did he get there? Because the channel gave him a ticket, not because he was an extraordinary player and that with his team he reached a world cup. He never made it to any World Cup, ”she said at the beginning.

“Because the guy came to the World Cup, they make him a whole report with whining included. I say who cares. Of course, if you work in a channel and in that channel there is money, and they want to throw it away, they buy their ticket and send it, ”he added.

Latina after Indecopi’s complaint: contract with FIFA established to broadcast only half of the matches live

They pronounce themselves. The Latina television channel released, this Friday, December 2, a statement responding to the accusations against him. This after the Indecopi Commission for the Control of Unfair Competition filed a precautionary lawsuit against the Latin American Radio Broadcasting Company SA (Latin) for allegedly having issued misleading advertisements in relation to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022implying that all the matches would happen live when half would be broadcast on deferred.

“We regret the discomfort generated in our viewers due to possible doubts about the matches that were going to be broadcast live, since the communications issued could be even clearer,” it can be read at the beginning of the letter. “In Latina we made a great effort to acquire the rights package for the matches because we are aware that the Soccer World Cup is a very important event and we wanted all Peruvians to be able to see them without having to pay,” they added later.

Who is Talía Azcarate, the first Peruvian in charge of commenting on a World Cup match?

Talía Azcárate is a prominent Peruvian television presenter. She has worked as a sports commentator thanks to her passion for soccer and her particular style in front of cameras, which has allowed her to connect with the public.

The passion for sports accompanied Talía Azcarate from her first years of life. His first encounter with soccer occurred when he was 5 years old, when he accompanied his father to the games he had. From there she was fascinated.

Later, she joined the women’s soccer team (under 20) with just 14 years of age. She even played her first championship with prominent personalities, such as Yoshimar Yotún, Adrián Zela and more. However, when she turned 18, she had to stop practicing it because of her university studies.

Qatar 2022: Latina receives criticism for broadcasting “Kung Fu Panda 2” instead of Spain vs. Germany

As reported by this means of communication before beginning the Spain vs. Germanythe Peruvian channel latin did not register in his television guide the match of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Instead, it broadcast the movie “Kung Fu Panda 2″ in the “Cineplus” time slot, a space dedicated to the reproduction of feature films, as observed in the Movistar TV schedule. Once the life of the panda Po was over, it was possible to see “Pancho, the millionaire dog”.