The Peruvian team will face Colombia tonight at the National Stadium for date 7 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The team led by Ricardo Gareca he needs a win to stay alive in this tournament where for now he has only one point in the standings.

For this reason, different characters of the national show business began to leave messages of encouragement for everyone’s team through their social networks. This was the case with Mathias Brivio, who used his Instagram to leave some heartfelt words to those led by the ‘Tigre’ .

“Today we will not be able to be there physically, but our hearts go out to you. Peru plays today, damn it !!! We go with everyone who won. Always go up Peru, ”said the ex-host of This is War.

Despite being linked in recent times to reality shows, Mathias Brivio was always a very football journalist, he even had the chance to host the Fox Sports Radio Peru program in 2018 . In addition, in his social networks he always confessed to being a fan of Alianza Lima.

Mathias Brivio spoke after the first presidential debate

Today’s conductor of Better Later did not want to be left out of the political situation in Peru and issued his opinion on the first debate between Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori. “Here casual seeing the daggers. I mean, the debate, “he wrote in one of his stories on his Instagram account.

National show, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.