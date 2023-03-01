In recent years, América has become one of the Liga MX teams that sells the most and best to the European market, but those from Coapa not only manage to sell their best Mexican pieces. In the club they have also managed to accommodate several of those not born in Mexico who have done things excellently at the time with the eagles and have earned a place within the best football in the world, that of the old continent.
A couple of years ago, América negotiated with Porto the sales of Marchesín and Matheus Uribe. Both the Argentine and the Colombian have gone from more to less in terms of their level of play within the Portuguese team, to such an extent that the goalkeeper is no longer even part of the squad, while the Colombian-born midfielder is about to end his contract and everything indicates that it will not be renewed, so a return to Liga MX is not ruled out.
Uribe could experience a rematch within Mexican soccer if his contract with Porto ends in the summer. The Colombian would be liked by several clubs in the country who could offer him a significant salary improvement compared to what he receives within the dragons. One of the teams interested in his services is precisely América, who will have an unborn place in Mexico due to the imminent departure of Roger Martínez, but they would have to clean up the excess of players he has for the position.
#Matheus #Uribe #return #Liga
