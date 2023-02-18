Matheus Uribe’s stay in America was not what it could have been. The talented Colombian midfielder spent two years at the Coapa institution and, despite offering a good overall performance, there was always the feeling that he could give more. The Colombian registered 80 games with the Eagles, scored 18 goals and provided eight assists. In August 2019, the footballer from Medellín signed with Porto FC.
With the Dragons team, Uribe grew as a professional and has finished honing his talent. Uribe, up to now, has won seven titles with the Portuguese team and played 160 games. According to the most recent reports, Matheus’ contract with Porto ends this summer and so far there has not been a meeting between the board of directors and the player to extend the relationship.
Due to this situation, the version of a possible return of the Colombian medium to Club América has been gaining strength. It is not clear if the footballer, who played between 2017 and 2019 with the Eagles, will renew his contract with the Dragons or if he opted for another offer. Uribe is currently 31 years old and Porto would hardly make him an offer for more than two years.
With América, Matheus Uribe won the titles of the Apertura 2018, the Copa MX of the Clausura 2019 and the Champion of Champions. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the player is valued at 12 million euros.
Will Uribe experience a second stage in the Azulcrema team? The doubt will be resolved in the summer market.
