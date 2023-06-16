Matheus Doria He was not happy at all, once the Cruz Azul Football Club chose not to finalize his signing for the 2023 Opening after the medical staff allegedly found some anomalies in the defense’s state of health.
Upon arrival back in Torreón, Matheus Doria He did not hesitate to talk about the treatment he received from the Machine during the last 10 days without knowing anything about his possible signing for the Opening 2023: where he stated that they had him “locked up” in a hotel in Mexico City no news about it.
“These are things that are going to have many versions, in fact, we (he and Eduardo Aguirre) stayed for two, three days without information locked up in the hotel… but we’ll see each other on Matchday 4, and there we’ll see who he is injured or not”, said the Brazilian player in an annoyed tone.
In accordance with Gustavo Mendoza and david espinosajournalists from Fox Sportsthe Cruz Azul medical team detected some physical problems both in Matheus Doria like in edward aguirre at the time of medical tests.
In the case of edward aguirre, the Mexican striker has a herniated disc for which he had already received treatment; in addition, Matheus Doria he has a liver problem that requires six months of treatment. Cruz Azul wanted to agree with Santos Laguna some clause in case of any relapse; but in the end nothing materialized.
After these situations, the sky-blue team decided to back down with the signings for the Apertura 2023: so they were left without two of their possible reinforcements and now they are still looking for more signings before the start of the next tournament.
