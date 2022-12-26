Matheus Cunha will play for Wolverhampton Wonderers, last in the Premier League standings, from January 1. Atlético de Madrid and the wolves They have reached an agreement to transfer the Brazilian striker in the winter transfer window, and the striker is leaving on loan with a purchase obligation for 40 million euros next summer if a few simple requirements are met.

Cunha joined Atlético de Madrid in the summer of 2021 for 30 million euros and has played 54 official matches with the team, in which he has scored seven goals and provided six assists. The Brazilian has yet to score so far this season and has only played 370 minutes out of the 1,170 available in a total of 13 games. The lack of goals, the competition in his position and the poor results of the rojiblanco club that force him to make cash, after falling in the group stage of the Champions League, have triggered the striker’s departure. Simeone has four other players in the squad who can play in the Brazilian’s position: Ángel Correa, Álvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann and João Felix, the latter with an uncertain future in the team.

The Brazilian will play from next year for the wolves, who occupy the last position in the English league and are now directed by Julen Lopetegui. Cunha becomes the first signing of the Spanish coach, who left Sevilla after a disastrous start to the season. The English team, which has only added 10 points in 15 games, plans to renew the squad to climb positions in the table and the first step is Cunha.

