Democracy is a fundamental pillar of many modern societies and its proper functioning depends to a large extent on fair and efficient voting systems. Mathematics allow us to design and understand these systems from the works of the Marquis de Condorcet in the eighteenth century, which gave rise to the social choice theory. This branch of mathematical economics focuses on understanding the processes of aggregation of preferences and information. For example, it studies how different voting systems move from voter preferences to election results.

One of the relevant issues to consider in choice theory is the transitivity property, which deals with how the preferences of an individual or group are related to each other and organized. For example, let’s imagine that we are choosing between three types of ice cream: chocolate, vanilla and strawberry (TO, B. and C.). The transitivity property states that if we prefer chocolate ice cream to vanilla ice cream, and we prefer vanilla ice cream to strawberry ice cream, then we should also prefer chocolate ice cream to strawberry ice cream. This is what is expected in a set of rational preferences.

Violations of this property lead to “irrational” results, such as the of the dutch book (and in Spanish). Let’s imagine that we have other preferences, now intransitive, about ice cream: A>B, B>C, C>A. If, to begin with, we have chocolate ice cream, as we prefer strawberry ice cream, we are willing to exchange our own, along with a small amount of money δ (say, €1) for the strawberry ice cream, therefore C>A+ δ. Next, we would sell C plus a small amount of money δ’ to get B, since we prefer B over C. Finally, we would sell B plus a small amount of money δ” to get A again, since we prefer A over B. Al At the end of the process, we would have A again, but we would have lost the amounts of money δ, δ’ and δ” in the process.

However, Condorcet showed that preferences at the social level can be intransitive, in a general way. For example, imagine an election with three candidates (A, B and C) and three voters with transitive preferences: the first prefers A over B and B over C. The second prefers B over C and C over A. The third, to C over A and A over B.

Therefore, if we voted by majority for the candidates in pairs, A would win B (two votes to one), B would win C (two votes to one) and C wins A (two votes to one). This cycle of preferences (A>B, B>C, C>A) is intransitive, even though none of the voters had intransitive preferences. As a result of this intransitivity, it would be possible to design a two-round system that wins the candidate we want. For example, if we want C to win, it is enough to establish a first round between A and B and that the winner (A) faces C. Similarly, if we want A to win, we would establish a first round between B and C, and the winner (B) would face A.

Cartoon from a humorous weekly that ironizes the electoral farce during the Restoration regime (19th century) in Spain. Tomás Padró Pedret (La Flaca)

He impossibility theorem of Arrow delve into this idea. Theoretical economist Kenneth Arrow has shown that, under certain reasonable conditions, it is impossible to design a voting system that always produces “consistent” results. In other words, there is no voting system that simultaneously satisfies all the desirable conditions in a democratic system, such as non-dictatorship —there should not be a voter whose preference always prevails—; the Pareto condition —if all individuals prefer one option over another, the collective result must also reflect that unanimous preference—; and independence of irrelevant alternatives—the outcome between two candidates should not depend on the preferences of other candidates.

Despite these limitations, another classic Condorcet result (the jury theorem) offers, a priori, a more optimistic view of decision processes. Suppose we are faced with a decision between two options and, unlike the previous case, there is a correct option. For example, a jury that must make a decision on the innocence or guilt of a defendant. This theorem suggests that if each voter has the same greater than 50% probability of making the correct decision, then a group of independent voters making a majority decision is more likely to be correct than an individual alone. Furthermore, as the number of voters increases, the probability of making the correct decision approaches 100%.

For example, suppose a jury where each member has a 60% chance of making the correct decision. However, as we see in the figure, a jury of 25 people would have a probability of almost 85%.

However, it is not realistic to think that all voters have the same probability of being correct, and this is important to apply the theorem. Depending on the probabilities of each voter, the jury’s probability of getting it right tends to one or not, as stated in the theorem’s thesis.

Recentlyfollowing a Bayesian approach, the probability has been estimated a priori that the thesis predicted by the theorem is fulfilled. That is, if we choose an arbitrary sequence of voters with different probabilities of making the correct decision, will it be true that the jury’s probability of correctness tends to 100% as we increase the number of members? The answer is no. More precisely, if a random sequence of probabilities is taken following any “symmetric” distribution, the thesis predicted by the theorem will not hold in “almost” all cases, that is, it will hold with zero probability.

These mathematical results remind us of the importance of reflecting on the voting structures and systems that we use in our societies. By understanding the strengths and weaknesses of these systems, we can work to improve them and ensure that our democracies are as epistemically efficient as possible.

